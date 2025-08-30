Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Inaugurate State-Level Onam Celebrations In Trivandrum On Sept 3

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Inaugurate State-Level Onam Celebrations In Trivandrum On Sept 3

The week-long Onam event features dance, music, cultural programs, and celebrity guests like Basil Joseph and Jayam Ravi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level Onam celebrations at the Nishagandhi open auditorium here on September 3, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Saturday.

With this, the official Onam celebrations of the state government will commence and will continue till September 9, he added.

The week-long celebrations would be marked by dance and musical events and various cultural programmes, he said in a press meet here.

Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph and Tamil actor Ravi Mohan (Jayam Ravi) would be the chief guests of the inaugural event.

Besides CM Vijayan, Ministers Sivankutty, P A Mohammed Riyas and G R Anil along with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLAs, MPs and other officials would also take part in the function.

A musical night would be held at Nishagandi soon after the inaugural event, Sivankutty said.

"A variety of Onam celebrations are being organised this year. The celebrations will be more vivid and extensive than in previous years, including illuminations, procession, and artistic performances," he said.

Along with Kerala's traditional and unique art forms, modern arts, musical and visual feasts, and martial arts performances will add more colour to the Onam week celebrations, he said.

Thousands of artists would be part of the week-long fiesta in which programmes would be held in 33 venues in and around the capital city.

The entire city would be illuminated as part of the celebrations.

A cultural procession would mark the culmination of the celebrations here on September 9, the minister said.

The onam celebrations in other districts would be held under the aegis of the state Tourism Department, district administrations and District Tourism Promotion Councils, Sivankutty added.

The auspicious Thiruonam falls on September 5 this year. PTI LGK ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Onam Kerala
