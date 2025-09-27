NIA Chargesheets Key Maoist Accused In 2024 Jharkhand Attack On Security Forces

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNIA Chargesheets Key Maoist Accused In 2024 Jharkhand Attack On Security Forces

NIA files chargesheet against Abhijeet Koda, a key CPI (Maoist) cadre, in the 2024 Jharkhand attack. Case highlights Maoist conspiracy, recruitment, and arms recovery; probe ongoing.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Ranchi, Sep 27 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in the 2024 case relating to the attack by CPI (Maoist) cadres on security forces in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Abhijeet Koda alias Sunil Koda alias Matla Koda alias Matlu, a resident of Jamui district in Bihar, has been booked under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Criminal Law Amendment Act of 1908, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

According to the NIA, Koda, an armed cadre of the CPI (Maoist), was part of the banned outfit’s larger conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts and strengthen its network in coordination with other leaders and members.

Investigations revealed that he operated as a courier and messenger for senior Maoist commanders and played an active role in furthering their expansion plans and unlawful activities.

The case dates back to February 2024, when Jharkhand Police, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a search and combing operation in the Sundari Pahari forest area of Chatro-Chatti in Bokaro district.

Intelligence inputs had indicated the presence of 15-20 armed Naxal cadres in the region, allegedly planning to commit crimes, recruit local youth, collect levies, and launch attacks on security personnel, the officials said.

During the operation, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the forces, prompting retaliation.

Although the cadres managed to escape into the dense forest, the security forces recovered a laptop with a charger, a pen drive, a wireless handset, an FM receiver radio, a phone number list, Naxal literature, pencil batteries, a portable scanner, live and fired cartridges, gun powder, pellets, and a striker from the site.

The NIA took over the investigation in June 2024 and has since been pursuing the case.

Officials said further investigation into the larger conspiracy and network of the Maoist organisation is ongoing.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Security Forces CRPF NIA CPI (Maoist) Naxal Violence Abhijeet Koda Jharkhand Attack Maoist Network Sundari Pahari Terrorist Conspiracy
