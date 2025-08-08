Netanyahu Backs India Amid Tariff Dispute With US: 'Stands Out In Asia...'

×
HomeNewsIndiaNetanyahu Backs India Amid Tariff Dispute With US: 'Stands Out In Asia...'

Israeli PM Netanyahu backs India amid US trade tariff dispute, praises ties with Modi, as PM vows to protect farmers and fishermen from economic pressure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 06:37 AM (IST)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced strong support for India as New Delhi faces mounting trade tensions with the United States. Speaking on Thursday, Netanyahu said there is a "basic understanding in Washington DC that India is a solid partner," underlining the country’s growing global influence.

Israel’s View: India “Stands Out In Asia”

Praising India’s role on the world stage, Netanyahu described it as a nation that "stands out in Asia" and enjoys a unique position in global diplomacy. He called the US-India relationship one between "two terrific friends with so much common ground," expressing confidence that ongoing disputes could be resolved.

His remarks came shortly after unveiling a plan to intensify Israeli military operations in Gaza, aimed at eliminating Hamas.

US Tariffs Spark Diplomatic Unease

The trade friction intensified this week after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, citing New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian crude oil. This follows a similar 25% tariff hike imposed on July 20.

Calling the move "unilateral," Dammu Ravi, Secretary of Economic Relations at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, criticised Washington’s decision. "I don’t think there is any logic or reason in the way it is done," he said.

"India Will Not Compromise", PM Modi

In a firm response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to defend the interests of farmers, fishermen, and livestock rearers.

"India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen brothers and sisters," He declared. "I know personally that I will have to pay a heavy price for this, but I am prepared for it. India stands firmly with its farmers, and I am ready to face whatever it takes for their welfare."

Strategic Defence Ties Run Deep

Netanyahu also highlighted India’s use of Israeli defence technology during Operation Sindoor, including the Barak-8 missile, developed jointly with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation, and HARPY drones.

"The things we provided before worked very well on the field... we develop our weapons in the field and they are battle-tested," the Israeli leader said.

Over the past decade, Israel has emerged as India’s fourth-largest arms supplier, following Russia ($21.8 billion), France ($5.2 billion), and the United States ($4.5 billion).

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 06:37 AM (IST)
