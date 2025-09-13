Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Welcomes Formation of Nepal’s Interim Government Led By Sushila Karki: 'Hopeful Of Peace, Stability'

India Welcomes Formation of Nepal’s Interim Government Led By Sushila Karki: 'Hopeful Of Peace, Stability'

Karki, a former Chief Justice, was appointed after Oli's resignation due to widespread protests against a social media ban.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 12:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India on Friday welcomed the formation of Nepal’s new interim government, led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, the country’s first woman prime minister.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries.”

Karki Becomes Nepal’s First Woman PM

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, at a ceremony in Kathmandu attended by top officials, security chiefs, and diplomats. She takes charge with the mandate to conduct fresh parliamentary elections within six months.

Karki, widely respected for her integrity and outspoken nature, studied at Banaras Hindu University. Her appointment followed a consensus between President Paudel, Nepal’s military leadership, and representatives of the youth-led protests that forced former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign earlier this week.

Oli stepped down amid nationwide unrest triggered by his government’s controversial social media ban — the biggest wave of protests Nepal has seen in decades.

The selection of Karki, who previously served as Nepal’s chief justice, came after a series of meetings between the president, the army, and “Gen Z” demonstrators who spearheaded the anti-government agitation.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 12:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Protests Nepal Gen Z Protests Sushila Karki
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Gets First Woman Prime Minister As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z Uprising
Nepal Gets First Woman PM As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z-Led Uprising
World
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget