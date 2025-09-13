India on Friday welcomed the formation of Nepal’s new interim government, led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, the country’s first woman prime minister.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: “We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries.”

Karki Becomes Nepal’s First Woman PM

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, at a ceremony in Kathmandu attended by top officials, security chiefs, and diplomats. She takes charge with the mandate to conduct fresh parliamentary elections within six months.

Karki, widely respected for her integrity and outspoken nature, studied at Banaras Hindu University. Her appointment followed a consensus between President Paudel, Nepal’s military leadership, and representatives of the youth-led protests that forced former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign earlier this week.

Oli stepped down amid nationwide unrest triggered by his government’s controversial social media ban — the biggest wave of protests Nepal has seen in decades.

The selection of Karki, who previously served as Nepal’s chief justice, came after a series of meetings between the president, the army, and “Gen Z” demonstrators who spearheaded the anti-government agitation.