Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Nation Waits For Him To Speak Out': Cong Questions Dhankar's 'Uncharacteristic Silence' As VP Polls Underway

'Nation Waits For Him To Speak Out': Cong Questions Dhankar's 'Uncharacteristic Silence' As VP Polls Underway

A direct contest is taking place between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for vice presidential election, necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Dhankhar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said that former vice president Jagdeep Dhankar has maintained an uncharacteristic silence for 50 days now and as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out.

A direct contest is taking place between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for Tuesday's vice presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Dhankhar.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that for 50 days now, Dhankar has maintained an "uncharacteristic silence".

"Today as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out after his unprecedented and unexpected resignation as VP following the expression of his concerns on the deep neglect of farmers by the Modi government, on the dangers posed by 'ahankar' of those in power, etc.," Ramesh said.

Both the ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc held separate meetings on Monday in Parliament complex in a show of strength, where they sensitised their respective MPs about the election process and also held mock polls while exhorting their members to vote correctly.

Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system. PTI ASK SKC DV DV

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice President Polls Vice President Elections Jairam Ramesh CONGRESS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
World
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
World
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget