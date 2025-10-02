Mysuru, Oct 2 (PTI) The 11-day Mysuru Dasara festivities reached its grand finale on Thursday with the iconic Vijayadashami procession. Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities was a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, reminiscent of royal pomp and glory.

Thousands of people are expected to witness the 'Jamboo Savari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Abhimanyu' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, on a 750 kg howdah or "Ambari" with gold, later this evening.

The grand procession began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with a host of ministers and dignitaries offering pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi Flag) between 1 pm and 1.18 pm during the auspicious "Dhanur Lagna" at the Balarama gate of the imposing Amba Vilas Palace.

After offering pooja to Nandi Dhwaja, Siddaramaiah greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The procession consisting of a number of artists' or cultural groups and tableaux from various districts, showcasing regional culture and heritage, will cover a distance of about five kms before culminating at "Bannimantapa".

Tableaux from various government departments, showcasing various schemes or programmes and social messages are also part of the procession. People lined up in large numbers along the procession route, hours before it started.

The CM and other dignitaries, including the erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will later in the evening flag off the 'Jamboo Savari' by showering flowers on the idol of Chamundeshwari placed in a howdah, during auspicious "Kumbha Lagna" between 4.42 pm and 5.06 pm.

Twenty one shots will be fired from the cannons as the elephant Abhimanyu, carrying the goddess in howdah, flanked by 'Kumki' elephants, will arrive at the specially erected dais for dignitaries to offer flowers.

The Dasara procession is held on Vijayadashami day signifying the victory of good over evil.

During the days of yore, the king would sit in the howdah accompanied by his brother and nephew. Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar was the last royal King of Mysuru to ride in howdah.

The tradition of the Dasara procession continues to this day, but now, instead of kings, the idol of the presiding deity of the Mysuru city, Goddess Chamundeshwari, is taken in a procession in the howdah. The core of the 750-kg howdah is said to be wood, but is covered with 80 kg of gold.

At the palace, keeping up with the traditions, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, dressed in grand attire, took out the 'Vijaya Yatra' from Amba Vilas Palace till Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple, within the premises, where he performed special pooja to 'Shami' tree.

Ahead of this, 'Vajramushti Kalaga', a special duel between 'Jetties' (wrestlers) armed with a 'Vajramushti' or a knuckle-duster, was also part of the celebrations at the palace, in which Jetties from various parts of the state participated.

