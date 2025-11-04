Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMild Earthquake Jolts Karnataka’s Vijayapura, No Damage Reported

Mild Earthquake Jolts Karnataka’s Vijayapura, No Damage Reported

A minor 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Vijayapura, Karnataka, on Tuesday morning.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Nov 4 (PTI) A mild earthquake measuring magnitude 2.9 on Richter scale was recorded in Vijayapura district on Tuesday morning, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The tremor occurred at 7.49 am with its epicentre located about 3.6 kilometres northwest of Bhutnal Tanda in Vijayapura taluk.

Officials said the seismic event was minor and caused no damage.

The recorded coordinates were 16.91 degree North latitude and 75.75 degree East longitude, with the earthquake originating at a shallow depth of five kilometres beneath the surface, KSNDMC said in a statement.

“The earthquake of magnitude 2.9 is recorded by the KSNDMC network in Vijayapura district with the epicentre located 3.6 km northwest of Bhutnal Tanda, Vijayapura taluk,” the statement said.

According to the centre’s analysis, the epicentre was situated 4.3 km west-southwest of Inganal village, 4.6 km northeast of Hanchinal village, 9.3 km north-northeast of Vijayapura city, and about 65 km north of the Almatti Dam Seismic Observatory.

The KSNDMC clarified that the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 50-60 km from the epicentre.

It further added that such an earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt.

The region falls under Seismic Zone III, and the tectonic map indicates the area is devoid of any major structural discontinuities, KSNDMC The agency urged residents to remain calm, stating that the community need not panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

The district and surrounding places are witnessing earthquakes for the few few days. PTI GMS ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Karnataka
