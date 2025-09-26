Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH

MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH

The decommissioning ceremony of the Indian Air Force's MIG-21 fighter aircraft fleet is underway at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present at the mega event.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IAF's MiG-21 fighter jets took to the skies for one last time before being decommissioned today. The MiG-21s were inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963 and will be decommissioned today after over six decades of service. 

The MIG-21 aircraft also flew in formation with indigenous Tejas Aircraft, giving out the message 'I hand over the glory to the next lineage'.

IAF's Iconic MiG-21 Jets Retire After Over 6 Decades

The decommissioning ceremony of the Indian Air Force's MIG-21 fighter aircraft fleet is underway at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. The mega event marks the culmination of the services of the Russian-origin MiG-21, belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers".

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh led the occasion by flying the final sortie of the Squadron with the call sign 'Badal 3'. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with former IAF chiefs S P Tyagi and B S Dhanoa, attended the historic send-off. IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was also present.

The ceremony featured a dramatic performance by the Air Force’s elite skydiving team, Akash Ganga, who will skydive from 8,000 feet. This was followed by an impressive MiG-21 flypast, an aerial salute, and a precision drill display by air warriors. Pilots flew the aircraft in both the three-jet Badal and four-jet Panther formations, thundering across the skies for the last time.

In a recent post on X, about the retiring Mig-21s, the IAF said, "Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried pride of a nation into the skies".

The MiG-21, once the backbone of the Indian Air Force, entered service in the early 1960s. Over the years, more than 870 of these supersonic fighters were inducted, significantly strengthening India’s air combat capabilities. They were pivotal during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and even the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh Indian Air Force MiG 21
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH
MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH
World
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
Trump Imposes 100% Tariffs On Branded, Patented Drugs From Oct 1: What It Means For India
World
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
India
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Donald Trump at White House in First High-Level US-Pak Ties Since 2019 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Battle Over Women’s Votes Heats Up with Welfare Promises and Political Barbs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget