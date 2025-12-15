‘Why Remove Gandhi’s Name?’ Priyanka Gandhi Questions Centre’s Plan To Rename MGNREGA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: The Centre has set the stage for a sharp political confrontation during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament by introducing a Bill to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replace it with a new rural employment law titled the Viksit Bharat Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G.

The government has issued a whip asking BJP MPs to remain present in Parliament to ensure the Bill’s passage. According to the Centre, the proposed legislation offers a revamped framework aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

From 100 To 125 Days Of Guaranteed Employment

MGNREGA, launched by the UPA government in 2005, guarantees 100 days of wage employment to rural households and has remained a cornerstone of rural welfare for nearly two decades.

The new Bill proposes to increase this statutory guarantee to 125 days of employment per financial year. It also mandates that wages be paid within seven to 15 days of work completion. In cases where payments are delayed beyond the stipulated period, the Bill includes a provision for an unemployment allowance.

Four Categories Of Work, No Jobs During Peak Farm Season

Under the proposed law, work will be classified into four broad categories:

Water security

Rural infrastructure

Livelihood infrastructure

Disaster resilience

The Bill specifies that work will not be undertaken during peak agricultural seasons, when rural residents are typically engaged in farming activities.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the scheme will rely on biometric authentication, geotagging, and a multi-level grievance redressal mechanism.

Funding Pattern Altered, States To Share Costs

One of the most significant departures from MGNREGA lies in the funding structure. Under the existing scheme, the Centre bears 100 per cent of the wages for unskilled labour, while states contribute towards skilled labour and material costs.

The VB-G RAM G scheme proposes a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and most states. For north-eastern and Himalayan states, the ratio will be 90:10, while Union Territories will receive 100 per cent central funding.

Of the proposed annual expenditure of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, the Centre’s contribution is estimated at Rs 95,692 crore.

Congress Flags Removal Of Mahatma Gandhi’s Name

The proposed repeal has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which has questioned both the intent and the symbolism behind removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the rural employment law.

Senior Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the move would lead to unnecessary expenditure and questioned the government’s priorities.

“Why are they removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name? He is considered the biggest Indian leader. Whenever such a name changes, a lot of expenditure happens in stationery and paperwork,” she said.

“I don’t understand what the objective is. The Parliament is not functioning. We are not discussing pressing issues; time and public money are being wasted.”

Speaking later in the Parliament House complex, Priyanka Gandhi added, “Whenever the name of a scheme is changed there are so many changes that have to be made in offices, stationery… for which money is spent. So, what is the benefit, why it is being done? Why is Mahatma Gandhi’s name being removed? Mahatma Gandhi is considered the tallest leader not just in the country but in the world.”

‘BJP Had Problem With Nehru, Indira - Now With Bapu’

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan accused the BJP of focusing on symbolism instead of strengthening the existing scheme.

“Earlier they had a problem with Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Now the country is watching that they have a problem with Bapu,” she said.

“Ensure timely payments to states under MGNREGA. Raise 100 days to 150 days and improve the scheme. It is a shame that the government is focused on just changing names.”

Government Defends Overhaul, Cites Rural Transformation

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the statement of purpose accompanying the Bill, said MGNREGA had played a critical role in providing guaranteed wage employment over the past 20 years.

However, he argued that further strengthening was necessary in light of “significant socio-economic transformation” in rural India, driven by the expansion of social security interventions and saturation-based implementation of major government schemes.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 has been listed in the Lok Sabha’s supplementary list of business and is expected to be taken up amid continued opposition protests.