India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMan arrested for making 'objectionable' remarks about BJP Mahila Morcha workers

Man arrested for making 'objectionable' remarks about BJP Mahila Morcha workers

Dehradun, Jul 19 (PTI): Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly making "obscene, objectionable, and indecent" remarks on social media against women workers of the BJP who had protested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Dehradu.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:25 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Jul 19 (PTI): Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly making "obscene, objectionable, and indecent" remarks on social media against women workers of the BJP who had protested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Dehradun.

According to police, Rajendra Singh Rawat (40), a resident of Indra Park, New Delhi, was arrested following a complaint filed on Saturday at the Dalanwala police station by Neha Sharma, the state secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

In her complaint, Sharma said a Facebook account named 'Pahad Premi Rajendra Uttarakhandi' used highly objectionable, obscene, indecent, and derogatory language regarding women. She said this was not only a direct assault on the dignity and honour of women but also an attempt to sow discord and tension in society and foster an atmosphere of hatred towards women.

Police said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against the user of the 'Pahad Premi Rajendra Uttarakhandi' account under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, during the investigation, Rawat was traced, taken into custody and interrogated.

Police said that in view of the significant public outrage -- particularly among women -- over the incident and the apprehension that it could disrupt social harmony and law and order, Rawat was arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and sent to jail.

The accused, Rawat, is originally from the Bajwad area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district and currently resides in New Delhi, they added. PTI DPT PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 20 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Man arrested for making 'objectionable' remarks about BJP Mahila Morcha workers
Man arrested for making 'objectionable' remarks about BJP Mahila Morcha workers
India
56 of 75 districts covered under village transport scheme: UP govt
56 of 75 districts covered under village transport scheme: UP govt
India
OT technician, associate arrested for killing nurse with 'poisoned IV drip' over marriage demand
OT technician, associate arrested for killing nurse with 'poisoned IV drip' over marriage demand
India
Four juveniles held for man's murder in Delhi's Bawana
Four juveniles held for man's murder in Delhi's Bawana
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Police End Cheeta Protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Monsoon Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides Across Northern Himalayan States
Weather & Public Safety: Heavy Rains Raise Flood Fears in Himachal, Viral Videos Highlight Dangerous Public Negligence
Parliament: Delimitation Emerges as Key Flashpoint Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget