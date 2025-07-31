New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked whether the news of aquittal of the Malegaon blast case accused was intended to suppress the big news of the US announcing imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on India.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I did not read the report, but the accused who were involved in such a huge incident should be punished. Such a big thing happened in America, is this news to suppress that? Tariff is a big question."

#WATCH | Delhi: On NIA court acquitting all the accused in the Malegaon Blast case, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "I did not read the report, but the accused who were involved in such a huge incident should be punished. Such a big thing happened in America, is this news… pic.twitter.com/rhu9jdhlG8 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

Akhilesh Yadav further noted India is facing a threat from China as well.

"Our neighbouring country will destroy our economy. India is facing a big threat from China as well. China is taking away our land and our business as well. The Government needs to be careful of China," he said.

Mumbai's NIA special court today acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, with the court saying that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on his Truth Social Account, announced 25 per cent tariffs on India starting August 1.

Trump also said India will face additional penalties for purchasing oil from Russia.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", Trump posted.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

