An incident in Madurai has intensified the ongoing controversy over restrictions on lighting the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill. A 40-year-old man died by suicide allegedly in protest against the ban on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Poornachandran, a resident of Madurai, whose final act and recorded message reflected deep anguish over what he viewed as an injustice to Hindu religious traditions.

Incident At Police Booth Ends In Tragedy

According to police officials, Poornachandran drove to the area near the Periyar statue, close to the Madurai Corporation office, and entered a nearby police booth. He reportedly locked the door from inside. Shortly afterward, passersby heard screams and noticed flames coming from the booth, as per a report on India Today.

They alerted the Fire and Rescue Services, who rushed to the scene and pulled him out with critical burn injuries. Despite efforts to save him, Poornachandran succumbed shortly thereafter. Thallakulam Police took custody of the body and sent it to the District Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, while treating it as a suicide linked to emotional distress over the Deepathun issue.

Audio Message Highlights Anguish Over Lamp Ban

An audio message believed to have been recorded by Poornachandran before his death has since surfaced. In the recording, he questioned the government’s stance on restricting the ritual, saying: “All Hindus should think.”

He went on to stress the spiritual and cultural significance of Thiruparankundram Hill, asserting that allowing the ceremonial lamp at Deepathun would enhance Madurai’s reputation. He also referred to ongoing protests by devotees opposing the restrictions, indicating that his distress stemmed from a broader sense of religious grievance.

The audio has circulated widely, further fuelling emotions among devotees and drawing public attention to the controversy.

Political Fallout & Calls For Calm

In the aftermath of the incident, a public appeal was issued urging devotees of Lord Muruga to remain calm and patient. The statement emphasized faith in the judicial process and expressed confidence that rightful religious practices would ultimately be upheld. It also cautioned against extreme actions, reminding worshippers that their lives are precious and that families depend on them.

The tragedy coincides with heightened political rhetoric over the issue. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai demanded the abolition of the state’s Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), accusing it of obstructing religious freedom.

Core Of Deepathoon Dispute

At the heart of the controversy lies the question of whether devotees should be permitted to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill—a ritual regarded as sacred by worshippers of Lord Muruga.