Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLondon University Professor Deported From Delhi's IGI Airport; Sparks Outrage

London University Professor Deported From Delhi's IGI Airport; Sparks Outrage

Historians Guha and Kesavan criticised the deportation, calling it insecure and hostile towards scholarship, especially given Orsini's work on Hindi literature.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A professor associated with the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London was deported from the IGI Airport over alleged violation of visa conditions, sources said on Tuesday.

Francesca Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, was deported Monday, soon after she arrived from Hong Kong, a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Orsini has been on a 'Black List' since March 2025 for violation of visa conditions, they said.

"Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa, but she has been violating visa conditions," the source said.

"This is a standard global practice that if a person is found violating visa conditions, he/she can be black listed," the source said.

The scholar is known for her book, The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.

Reacting to her deportation, historian Ramachandra Guha termed Orsini a great scholar of Indian literature, "whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage." "To deport her without reason is the mark of a government that is insecure, paranoid, and even stupid," Guha wrote on X.

Mukul Kesavan, another historian, said the "visceral hostility" of the NDA government to scholars and scholarship is something to behold.

"A government ideologically committed to Hindi has banned Francesca Orsini. You can't make this up," Kesavan wrote on X.

Orisini had reportedly last visited India in October 2024. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Francesca Orsini
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
World
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget