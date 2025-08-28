Why Actor Lakshmi Menon Faces Case In Kochi Techie’s Alleged Kidnapping & Assault — Explained

Actor Lakshmi Menon has landed in the middle of a serious legal controversy after Kochi police registered a case against her and three associates for the alleged kidnapping and assault of a young IT professional. The incident, which reportedly took place on the night of August 24, has drawn wide media attention and triggered public debate.

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, Lakshmi Menon is currently untraceable, with police unable to confirm her whereabouts, as reported by Indian Express. Meanwhile, three of her co-accused—Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol—have already been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

What Happened?

The complainant, a techie based in Kochi, told police that he was forcibly taken near the Ernakulam North Bridge following a dispute at a bar. He alleged that Lakshmi Menon and her associates dragged him out of his vehicle, pushed him into another car, and then assaulted and threatened him before releasing him later that day, as per a report on NDTV.

The victim was reportedly beaten inside the vehicle.

Lakshmi Menon’s Defence

Lakshmi Menon, however, has denied the charges, calling them false and fabricated. In her statement, she claimed that she and a female friend were actually the victims of harassment by the complainant and his friends, as per reports. According to her, the men followed them after they left the bar and even attacked them with a beer bottle.

The actor has since moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court granted her interim protection from arrest until September 17, giving her temporary relief as investigations continue.

Who is Lakshmi Menon?

Lakshmi Menon, Born in Kochi in 1996, made her film debut with the Malayalam movie Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya (2011). She rose to fame in Tamil cinema with Sundarapandian and Kumki (2012), winning the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress. Over the years, she has acted in acclaimed films such as Jigarthanda, Vedalam, and Chandramukhi 2. Her most recent performance was in the 2025 thriller Sabdham.