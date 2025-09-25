Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKejriwal Slams BJP Over Violence During Ladakh Protests: 'Intoxicated By Addiction Of Power'

Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Violence During Ladakh Protests: 'Intoxicated By Addiction Of Power'

He questioned if India merely replaced British rule with BJP's "dictatorship," urging citizens to fight for democracy and support Ladakh's demands.

By : ANI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Expressing serious concerns over the situation in Ladakh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned if the country gained freedom from the British only to become slaves to the Bharatiya Janata Party instead of the invaders.
 
In a post on social media X, Kejriwal, in a strongly worded post, alleged that the BJP was 'intoxicated' by the addiction of power and was turning one state after another into a Union Territory, and was snatching away the rights granted by the Constitution.

"What is happening in Ladakh today is extremely alarming. Every true patriot should stand with the people of Ladakh. Did we take freedom from the British just so that the public would become slaves to the BJP instead of the British? Revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad sacrificed their lives for democracy so that every Indian would have the right to choose their own government. But today, the BJP, intoxicated by the addiction of power, is turning one state after another into a Union Territory, snatching away the rights granted by the Constitution," the post read.
 
Kejriwal further alleged in his post that the BJP was 'suppressing' the voice of the people of Ladakh and, despite repeated promises, had denied the right to vote to the people.
 
Highlighting the presence of a dictatorship in the country, Kejriwal, through his post, urged the people to speak against the government in the fight for democracy.
 
"What are the people of Ladakh demanding? They are simply asking for their right to vote, the right to choose their government. But the BJP is suppressing their voice. Despite repeatedly promising, it is not giving them the right to vote. Democracy is the voice of the people... and when the government starts suppressing that very voice, it becomes the duty of the people to speak even louder. If we want to save the democracy of the country, we cannot remain silent against this dictatorship anymore. Today's fight in Ladakh could become the fight of the entire country tomorrow," the post further read.
 
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, chaired a high-level security review meeting on Thursday to assess the situation following protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status that turned violent, resulting in clashes with the police.He stressed the need for heightened vigilance, stronger inter-agency coordination, and proactive steps to ensure peace, security, and public order across the Union Territory. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
BJP ARVIND KEJRIWAL LAdakh Protest
