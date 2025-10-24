Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKurnool Bus Fire: Authorities Release Helpline Numbers, Publish Survivor List; DNA Tests On To Identify Victims

Kurnool Bus Fire: Authorities Release Helpline Numbers, Publish Survivor List; DNA Tests On To Identify Victims

A private bus caught fire in Kurnool, after a collision, and killed up to 20 people. Some of the passengers managed to escape the inferno by breaking the emergency door glass and jumping out.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
A devastating fire on a private travel bus operated by Vemuri Kaveri Travels in Chinnatekuru, Kallur mandal, Kurnool district, claimed the lives of up to 20 people, plunging several families into grief. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, when the Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler. Twelve passengers are currently undergoing treatment at the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH).

Helpline Numbers For Affected Families

To assist victims and their families, officials have set up multiple control rooms and help desks:

  • Collectorate Control Room: 08518-277305
  • Kurnool GGH Control Room: 9121101059
  • On-Site Control Room: 9121101061
  • Kurnool Police Office Control Room: 9121101075
  • GGH Help Desk Numbers: 9494609814, 9052951010

Families seeking updates or assistance have been urged to contact these numbers.

List Of Survivors

(As released by Kurnool District Collector Dr. A. Siri)

  • Satyanarayana
  • Srilakshmi
  • Naveen Kumar
  • Akhil
  • Harika
  • Jashmita
  • Akira
  • Ramesh
  • Jayasurya
  • Subramaniam
  • Ramireddy
  • Venugopal Reddy

These passengers managed to escape the inferno by breaking the emergency door glass and jumping out of the bus moments before it was engulfed in flames.

DNA Identification 

Minister for Medical and Health Satyakumar Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and confirmed that DNA samples are being collected to identify the deceased.

He said, “Forensic doctors have been dispatched to the site. Mahaprasthanam vehicles are on standby to transport the bodies. Post-mortems may be conducted at the scene depending on the condition of the remains. Of the 12 injured, six have been discharged, and one remains under observation with serious injuries sustained while jumping from the bus.”

Authorities have assured that all possible medical care and support will be extended to the survivors and the bereaved families.

Horror Unfolds In The Dead Of Night

The ill-fated bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, caught fire around 3 AM after colliding with a motorbike. For many passengers, death struck silently as they were fast asleep and never woke up.

The flames spread rapidly, completely gutting the sleeper bus and reducing it to a charred metal frame. Several victims were burned beyond recognition.

Some survivors, including a few tech professionals returning to Bengaluru, recounted the harrowing moments as they smashed windows and fought to escape. Many suffered fractures and burns while leaping from the burning vehicle.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh
Read more
