Security Beefed Up In Kolkata Ahead Of Protest Marking First Anniversary Of RG Kar Case

HomeNewsIndiaSecurity Beefed Up In Kolkata Ahead Of Protest Marking First Anniversary Of RG Kar Case

Ahead of the "Nabanna Abhiyan" protest commemorating the RG Kar case anniversary, Kolkata Police have heightened security with barricades and personnel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 11:06 AM (IST)

With the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march set for Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of the RG Kar student’s rape and murder case, authorities have ramped up security measures across the city. Barricades have been put in place and a large contingent of police personnel deployed to maintain law and order during the event.

RG Kar Case: Kolkata Police On ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ Protest

Kolkata Police issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), informing the public that following directives from the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, two specific venues have been designated for the protest: Santragachi Bus Stand under the Howrah Police Commissionerate and Rani Rashmoni Avenue within Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

The police have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bengal National Security Act (BNSS) in areas surrounding Nabanna, declaring any assembly there illegal. Authorities emphasised the High Court’s instructions that the protest must remain peaceful and must not disrupt public order or cause damage to police, government property, or public infrastructure.

Organisers were urged to confine their activities to the assigned locations and warned that any breach of lawful orders would be met with strict action. The heightened security underscores the sensitivity of the event and the administration’s resolve to ensure a peaceful commemoration of the tragic incident.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Kolkata
