ECI Grants Kerala One-Week Extension For SIR Amid Local Body Poll Preparation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has agreed to Kerala’s request for more time to complete its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, granting a one-week extension after the Supreme Court permitted the state to seek a revised schedule. The move adjusts the timeline for voter list preparations even as Kerala gears up for its two-phase local body elections on December 9 and 11.

The apex court earlier considered a petition submitted by MLA PK Kunhalikutty, who raised concerns over the overlap between the revision process and the municipal and panchayat polls. The court allowed Kerala to present a proposal to the Commission for a limited extension, following which the state formally submitted its request on December 3.

ECI Reviews Progress, Notes High Level of Digitisation

Acting on the request, senior Commission officials met with the chief secretary and the chief electoral officer to assess how far the revision exercise had progressed. According to the state’s presentation, more than 95% of enumeration forms had already been digitised, alongside extensive verification in most districts.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar stated that the Commission had considered the details placed before it and agreed to extend the schedule. Secretary Pawan Diwan added that the Commission’s order dated December 5 had been communicated to the Kerala government for implementation.

Original Deadlines Shift As New Timeline Takes Shape

During the review meeting, Kelkar informed the Commission that the draft electoral roll had earlier been planned for publication on December 16. He reported that digitisation had reached the 95% mark and was expected to be fully completed by December 11. He further noted that the window for claims and objections—pertaining to inclusion or removal of names—was initially set for December 16 to January 15.

Under the revised framework, the enumeration phase will now run until December 18, with the draft roll scheduled for release on December 23, as per Hindustan Times. The period for filing claims and objections has been reset to December 23 through January 22. The notice phase, which includes issuing notices, conducting hearings, verification, and disposal of claims, will run simultaneously from December 23, 2025, to February 14, 2026.

Final quality checks and Commission-level review are to be completed by February 17, and the updated electoral roll is slated for publication on February 21, 2026.

SIR Expanded Across States Ahead Of Major Elections

The SIR is currently underway in nine states—including Kerala—and three Union Territories, following a similar exercise successfully carried out in Bihar. The Commission’s intensified voter roll update comes at a crucial time, with Kerala preparing for Assembly elections next year along with West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.

The SIR was originally announced on October 27, with the enumeration phase set to close on December 4. It was extended once on November 30 and has now been further revised to ensure the state can complete the required verification smoothly.