Kerala: All Schools, Colleges Shut In Thiruvananthapuram Amid Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

IMD has issued an orange alert for the Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, cautioning residents about "very heavy" rain. Additionally, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for eight other districts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 08:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

All schools and professional colleges across Thiruvananthapuram district are closed today following persistent heavy rain, the District Collector announced. This comes as the India Meteorological Department issued a forecast for rain and thundershowers across the state in the next two days. 

The public examinations will, however, proceed as scheduled, despite the shutdown of educational institutions, ensuring minimal disruption to important academic events.

The central and southern districts of Kerala were soaked by widespread rainfall on Thursday, with Lower Sholayar in Thrissur witnessing the most intense showers at 80 mm.

According to the weather department, Pathanamthitta recorded 68 mm, while Karumadi in Alappuzha saw 55 mm of rain. Significant rainfall also drenched areas in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kochi experienced moderate rainfall, with the state capital itself receiving 29 mm.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert In 8 Kerala Districts

IMD has issued an orange alert for the Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, cautioning residents about "very heavy" rainfall ranging from 11 to 20 cm. Additionally, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for eight districts from Thrissur down to southern Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

A yellow alert has been declared for seven other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, for "heavy rain" between 6 and 10 cm.

The spell of rain follows the weakening of a low-pressure area over north Odisha and the neighbouring Bay of Bengal, though cyclonic circulation continues to persist. In addition to Kerala’s central and southern regions, Lakshadweep has also reported significant rainfall, according to the IMD.

The Odisha government on Thursday put 18 districts on high alert after IMD forecast heavy rain in the state with a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression by the evening of September 26 and will cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 27 morning.

As the wet weather continues, authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in areas under weather alerts, until conditions stabilise.

 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 08:08 AM (IST)
Kerala Rain Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Weather
