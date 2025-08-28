Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Booked For Stalking, Online Harassment

Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against suspended Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on charges of stalking and harassing women through social media. The action followed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance earlier in the day that all legal measures would be taken over the allegations against the legislator. Acting on the directions of State DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, the Crime Branch filed an FIR and opened an investigation, the State Police Media Centre confirmed.

The offences listed include stalking [Section 78(2)], criminal intimidation [Section 351] under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and repeated nuisance through electronic communication [Section 120(o)] of the Kerala Police Act, as reported by PTI. The probe is being led by Crime Branch DySP C Binukumar of the Thiruvananthapuram range.

Rahul Mamkootathil Sexual Harassment Charge

Mamkootathil, who resigned as Youth Congress state president earlier this month, has been at the centre of a storm after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George alleged harassment by a young political leader. Following her disclosure, several other women and a transgender person also raised similar complaints.

Amid mounting pressure, the Congress suspended Mamkootathil after purported audio clips of him conversing inappropriately with a woman surfaced online.

