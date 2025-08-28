Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Booked For Stalking, Online Harassment

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Booked For Stalking, Online Harassment

Kerala Police filed a case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for stalking and harassing women on social media.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kerala Police on Wednesday registered a case against suspended Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on charges of stalking and harassing women through social media. The action followed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance earlier in the day that all legal measures would be taken over the allegations against the legislator. Acting on the directions of State DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, the Crime Branch filed an FIR and opened an investigation, the State Police Media Centre confirmed.

The offences listed include stalking [Section 78(2)], criminal intimidation [Section 351] under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and repeated nuisance through electronic communication [Section 120(o)] of the Kerala Police Act, as reported by PTI. The probe is being led by Crime Branch DySP C Binukumar of the Thiruvananthapuram range.

Rahul Mamkootathil Sexual Harassment Charge

Mamkootathil, who resigned as Youth Congress state president earlier this month, has been at the centre of a storm after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George alleged harassment by a young political leader. Following her disclosure, several other women and a transgender person also raised similar complaints.

Amid mounting pressure, the Congress suspended Mamkootathil after purported audio clips of him conversing inappropriately with a woman surfaced online.

ALSO READ: On Cam: Hyderabad Trio On Bike Harasses Women With Peacock Feather, Bystander Steps In

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Palakkad Rahul Mamkootathil CONGRESS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget