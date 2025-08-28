On Cam: Hyderabad Trio On Bike Harasses Women With Peacock Feather, Bystander Steps In

A case of public harassment has surfaced from Jubilee Hills, where three men riding a motorcycle were caught on video trailing two young women and trying to touch them with a peacock feather. The incident came to light after city resident Aniketh Shetty confronted the bikers and shared a recording of the episode online.



The video, shot near Neeru’s signal, shows Shetty leaning out of his car and rebuking the youths with the words: “What are you doing? Why are you troubling them?” His wife, who was filming, mentioned that she had clearly captured the motorcycle’s registration plate.

Posting the clip on X, Shetty tagged the Hyderabad police, revealing the vehicle number (TS 13 ES 1865) and urging swift action. Taking to X, Aniketh Shetty said, "Bike no. TS 13 ES 1865 @CPHydCity, @hydcitypolice These 3 pieces of shit were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would’ve chased them further but the car in front of me didn’t give way."

Bike no. TS 13 ES 1865@CPHydCity @hydcitypolice



These 3 pieces of shit were following the girls in front of them and touching them with the peacock feather till I pulled down the window & yelled at them. Would’ve chased them further but the car in front of me didn’t give way pic.twitter.com/pqtOdnSKTr — Aniketh Shetty (@AnikethShetty1) August 25, 2025



The Hyderabad City Police replied requesting further details, while the Cyberabad Traffic Police acknowledged the complaint and assured that the case had been passed on to the enforcement team for strict action.

The video has since spread widely across social media, drawing sharp criticism of the perpetrators and praise for Shetty’s intervention. Citizens have urged authorities to ensure exemplary punishment to deter such behaviour in the future.