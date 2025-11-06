Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Un-Islamic': Kashmir Clerical Body Opposes Mandatory ‘Vande Mataram’ Recitation In Schools

'Un-Islamic': Kashmir Clerical Body Opposes Mandatory ‘Vande Mataram’ Recitation In Schools

The MMU in Jammu and Kashmir opposes the government's directive mandating Vande Mataram recitation in schools, deeming it "un-Islamic" and coercive.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an alliance of prominent Muslim religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, has objected to a recent directive mandating the recitation of Vande Mataram in schools across the Union Territory. The order, issued by the Department of Culture to commemorate 150 years of the national song, requires students and staff to take part in musical and cultural programs starting November 7. The department said the initiative is meant to promote national pride and deepen awareness of India’s cultural heritage among young people.

Kashmir Clerical Body Opposes Mandatory ‘Vande Mataram’ 

In a joint statement, MMU leaders denounced the directive as “coercive” and “un-Islamic,” claiming it has caused unease among the Muslim population. They said the recitation of Vande Mataram contains devotional elements that, in their view, conflict with Islamic principles of monotheism. “Many community members have sought guidance, expressing concern over being compelled to participate,” the statement said.

The Mirwaiz Manzil, the office of the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, reiterated the MMU’s stance on social media, arguing that the move reflects an attempt to impose a particular ideological narrative under the pretext of cultural celebration.

Officials, however, maintain that the directive is part of a broader effort to commemorate a key moment in India’s freedom struggle. Directors of Education have been appointed as nodal officers to coordinate the anniversary events, following a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The MMU has urged the government to reconsider the order and adopt a more inclusive approach that respects religious diversity.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and later included in his novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram was a rallying cry during India’s independence movement and was formally recognized as the national song in 1947.

ALSO READ: Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim, Now Says 8 Planes Shot Down Before Peace Deal

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram Kashmir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
World
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget