'Un-Islamic': Kashmir Clerical Body Opposes Mandatory ‘Vande Mataram’ Recitation In Schools

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an alliance of prominent Muslim religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, has objected to a recent directive mandating the recitation of Vande Mataram in schools across the Union Territory. The order, issued by the Department of Culture to commemorate 150 years of the national song, requires students and staff to take part in musical and cultural programs starting November 7. The department said the initiative is meant to promote national pride and deepen awareness of India’s cultural heritage among young people.

In a joint statement, MMU leaders denounced the directive as “coercive” and “un-Islamic,” claiming it has caused unease among the Muslim population. They said the recitation of Vande Mataram contains devotional elements that, in their view, conflict with Islamic principles of monotheism. “Many community members have sought guidance, expressing concern over being compelled to participate,” the statement said.

The Mirwaiz Manzil, the office of the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, reiterated the MMU’s stance on social media, arguing that the move reflects an attempt to impose a particular ideological narrative under the pretext of cultural celebration.

Srinagar, November 5, 2025:

Officials, however, maintain that the directive is part of a broader effort to commemorate a key moment in India’s freedom struggle. Directors of Education have been appointed as nodal officers to coordinate the anniversary events, following a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The MMU has urged the government to reconsider the order and adopt a more inclusive approach that respects religious diversity.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and later included in his novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram was a rallying cry during India’s independence movement and was formally recognized as the national song in 1947.

