Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka's 'Shakti' Scheme, KSRTC Achieve 'London Book Of World Records' Status: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka's 'Shakti' Scheme, KSRTC Achieve 'London Book Of World Records' Status: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka's "Shakti" scheme, offering free bus rides to women, earned a "London Book of World Records" certification for the highest number of free rides (564.10 crore).

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government's 'Shakti' scheme, facilitating free bus rides for all women domiciled in the state, has been certified by the 'London Book of World Records' for the highest number of free bus rides availed by women.

He also said the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been registered in the 'London Book of World Records' for the most award-winning road transport corporation in the world.

"Karnataka enters the global stage with two historic world records certified by the London Book of World Records," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

He said, "Shakti Scheme: Largest number of free bus rides availed by women -- 564.10 crore journeys -- empowering everyday mobility. KSRTC: most award-winning road transport corporation in the world -- 464 national & international honours since 1997." "Our governance vision is rooted in social justice, women's empowerment, and world-class public service," he further said, adding that these recognitions are a reflection of what inclusive and compassionate policymaking can achieve.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, in an X post, termed the achievement "global recognition for Karnataka's people-first governance!” The 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state, is among the five guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government on coming to power in the state in 2023. PTI KSU HIG NSD NSD

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
India
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) First List To Be Released Today, Nitish Kumar To Lead Campaign Amid NDA Tensions
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav To File Nomination From Raghopur Today, Lalu Prasad To Join Roadshow
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha’s Anger Over Mahua Seat Intensifies, To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi
Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Family Approves Postmortem, Cremation Scheduled For 4 PM Today
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Heads To Delhi As Chirag Paswan Distributes Party Symbols
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget