Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government's 'Shakti' scheme, facilitating free bus rides for all women domiciled in the state, has been certified by the 'London Book of World Records' for the highest number of free bus rides availed by women.

He also said the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been registered in the 'London Book of World Records' for the most award-winning road transport corporation in the world.

"Karnataka enters the global stage with two historic world records certified by the London Book of World Records," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

He said, "Shakti Scheme: Largest number of free bus rides availed by women -- 564.10 crore journeys -- empowering everyday mobility. KSRTC: most award-winning road transport corporation in the world -- 464 national & international honours since 1997." "Our governance vision is rooted in social justice, women's empowerment, and world-class public service," he further said, adding that these recognitions are a reflection of what inclusive and compassionate policymaking can achieve.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, in an X post, termed the achievement "global recognition for Karnataka's people-first governance!” The 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state, is among the five guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government on coming to power in the state in 2023. PTI KSU HIG NSD NSD

