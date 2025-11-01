Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Siddaramaiah Accuses Centre Of Imposing Hindi, Neglecting Kannada On Karnataka Rajyotsava Day

On Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the central government of neglecting Kannada language and culture while promoting Hindi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the Centre of neglecting Kannada and imposing Hindi. He also called upon people of the state to oppose those who are 'anti-Kannada'.

"The federal government is meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said during his address on the occasion of the state foundation day (Rajyotsava Day) here in the state capital.

He charged that the state provides Rs 4.5 lakh crore revenue to the Centre, but it is denied its rightful share and is given a paltry amount in return.

Stating that injustice is being done to Kannada language, the chief minister said, "There are continuous attempts to impose Hindi. Grants are given for the development of Hindi and Sanskrit while other languages of the country are being neglected." He also said that Karnataka is denied funds for the development of the state.

"Injustice is being done to the classical language Kannada by denying adequate funds for its growth. We have to oppose all those who are anti-Kannada," Siddaramaiah said.

Underlining the need to take Kannada language and its culture to new heights, the chief minister said the neglect inflicted upon the Kannada language in education has caused many problems.

"Children of the developed nations think, learn and dream in their mother tongue but here the situation is against it. English and Hindi are weakening the talent of our children," Siddaramaiah said.

"Hence, there is a need to bring laws to introduce the mother tongue as the medium of instruction. I emphasise that the Centre should pay heed in this direction," he added. PTI GMS ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
