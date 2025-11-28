'Not In Hurry': DK Shivakumar Pushes Back Against Leadership Buzz Amid Karnataka CM Tussle

Karnataka’s political circles were abuzz again on Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar firmly dismissed claims that he had participated in discussions about succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister. Addressing reporters, he stressed that he was “not in a hurry for anything” and reiterated that his recent visit to Mumbai involved no high-level political meetings. Any genuine conversation about leadership, he insisted, “would happen in Bengaluru or Delhi,” not in Mumbai.

His comments come at a moment when internal murmurs and public speculation within the ruling Congress have re-energised chatter about whether a shift in leadership might be approaching, as per a report on Hindustan Times. Though the party has repeatedly attempted to downplay such talk, the debate resurfaced with renewed intensity this week.

Power-Sharing Narrative Resurfaces

Much of the ongoing speculation stems from a widely discussed but never publicly acknowledged “power-sharing agreement” said to have been reached between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023. The purported arrangement, frequently mentioned in political conversations, has long fuelled theories about a mid-term transition.

Shivakumar himself has at times alluded to a confidential understanding between senior leaders. More recently, however, he noted that any such pact involved only “five–six” insiders and insisted that airing the matter publicly would merely harm party cohesion. His refusal to elaborate has only amplified curiosity among political observers, particularly as the government approaches the midpoint of its tenure.

Voices From Within The Party

Adding to the debate, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah spoke out earlier in the day, expressing unambiguous support for his father. He maintained that he had no knowledge of any “power-sharing deal” and remarked that “there’s no need to change the CM,” though he emphasised that the party’s central leadership would ultimately decide.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar had made a similar point at Vidhana Soudha, stating that he and the Chief Minister would travel to Delhi if instructed.