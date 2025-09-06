Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah 'Targeted' Online; FIR Filed Over Derogatory Comments

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against some media handles for allegedly making derogatory comments about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on September 3 by the cybercrime police on its own after the matter came to the notice of the social media monitoring wing, they said.

"We have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the matter," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) Raja Imam Qasim.

Siddaramaiah was targeted on social media platforms after a video of him at the recently held diamond jubilee celebration of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing surfaced online where he was seen asking those present on the dais, including President Droupadi Murmu, whether they know Kannada as he addressed the gathering in the language.

While the video went viral, several netizens accused the chief minister of being "disrespectful" and posted abusive comments targeting him.