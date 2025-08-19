Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill To Rename Bengaluru City University After Former PM Manmohan Singh

Karnataka renamed Bengaluru City University to Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University via the 2025 amendment act.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has approved a bill to rename Bengaluru City University as Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, honoring the former Prime Minister’s contributions to the city’s growth. The change has been formalized through the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Act, 2025, which updates the university’s name in all official records and references.

The move recognises Dr Singh’s role in shaping Bengaluru’s infrastructure during his tenure. In June 2006, he laid the foundation for several key projects, including the Bangalore–Electronic City Elevated Highway, a critical link connecting the city to its IT hubs and industrial zones, as per a report on Indian Express. His administration also oversaw the six-laning of the Bengaluru–Nelamangala stretch of NH4, featuring a 4-km elevated section, and supported the early development of the Bengaluru Metro, which has since become central to urban mobility in the city.

The renaming of the university is being seen as a symbolic tribute to Dr Singh’s vision for Bengaluru’s transformation into a modern metropolis and a hub for technology and innovation.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
