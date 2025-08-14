Visakhapatnam, Aug 14 (PTI) YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday described the recent ZPTC by-elections in Kadapa district as a "dark day for democracy", accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "misusing officials and police." Bypolls for the Pulivendula and Vontimitta Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) were held on August 12. The TDP won both seats, defeating the YSRCP in contests marred by clashes between the two parties.

"Naidu has redefined the electoral process in the August 12 ZPTC by-polls by enlisting police and officials on his side, marking a dark day for democracy," Satyanarayana alleged, addressing reporters here.

The YSRCP leader alleged that genuine voters were blocked from casting their ballots, YSRCP Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy was arrested, and active TDP cadre from outside the constituencies were permitted to vote.

He alleged that Naidu, instead of seeking votes based on the NDA alliance government’s 14-month record, had "resorted to vote rigging" out of "fear of facing the people." Satyanarayana cited a video showing Kurnool Range DIG K Praveen knocking on Kadapa Lok Sabha MP Avinash Reddy’s door as evidence of how the polls were conducted, alleging that ruling party leaders moved about freely while YSRCP leaders and voters were restrained.

"YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier asked why Naidu needed to resort to such an undemocratic process at his age. This by-election was projected and given undue importance by TDP’s media," Satyanarayana alleged, adding that Jagan’s remarks were misinterpreted and blown out of proportion by the ruling party’s "propaganda machinery." Meanwhile, State Education Minister Nara Lokesh said the people of Pulivendula and Vontimitta had "chosen progress over backwardness" by participating in a "truly democratic election" for the first time in 30 years.

"The people of Pulivendula and Vontimitta have chosen progress over backwardness—for the first time in 30 years,” Lokesh posted on 'X'. He congratulated Latha Reddy and Krishna Reddy on their victories and thanked voters for turning out in large numbers to support the "deserving candidates." According to an official release, "TDP candidate M Latha Reddy won the Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll with 6,716 votes against YSRCP candidate Hemanth Reddy." The ZPTC bypoll in Pulivendula is significant as the local Assembly constituency is represented by Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Kadapa district is regarded as the stronghold of the YSR family.

TDP candidate M Krishna Reddy Addaluru won the Vontimitta ZPTC bypoll against YSRCP rival I Subba Reddy, garnering 12,780 votes, the release added. PTI MS SSK

