Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs

The United States’ Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Saturday, marking his first official visit to the country since being confirmed for the high-profile diplomatic post.

Gor’s nomination was announced by former US President Donald Trump in August, just days before Washington imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. His six-day visit comes amid renewed efforts by both nations to navigate complex trade negotiations and strengthen their strategic partnership.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Gor discussed key issues shaping the India-US relationship, trade, defence cooperation, and the growing importance of critical minerals. Reflecting on the meeting, the envoy-designate underscored the close personal rapport between the two leaders.

“President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great leader and a personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call,” Gor said in a statement issued by the US Embassy. “That connection will continue over the weeks and months ahead.”

After his meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Gor described the discussions as “positive and forward-looking,” adding that he looked forward to deepening cooperation “to make our countries more secure and prosperous.”

Following the interaction, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.@SergioGor pic.twitter.com/WSzsPxrJXv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2025

Gor, who also serves as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, is in India from October 9 to 14, meeting top Indian officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. While he has not yet formally taken charge as Ambassador, his early engagements signal Washington’s intent to keep diplomatic momentum steady amid ongoing trade tensions.

The visit comes at a delicate time for bilateral relations. President Trump’s decision to impose steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports — one of the highest for any US trade partner — has affected nearly $50 billion worth of goods, particularly in textiles, gems and jewellery, and seafood. Washington has cited India’s continued oil imports from Russia as a factor behind the move, urging New Delhi to scale back its trade ties with Moscow.

Despite the recent friction, signs of a thaw have emerged. Last month, Trump publicly reaffirmed his bond with Modi, saying he would “always be friends” with the Indian Prime Minister, even as he voiced concerns over India’s oil trade with Russia.

An honor to be with PM @narendramodi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead! 🇺🇸🇮🇳 https://t.co/g6AbLEOflf — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 11, 2025

“I’ll always be friends with Modi, he’s a great Prime Minister,” Trump had said. “I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment, but India and the US have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about.”

Adding a personal touch to his trip, Gor carried with him a framed photograph of Trump and Modi, inscribed with Trump’s handwritten message: “Mr Prime Minister, you are great.” He later presented the photo to Modi during their meeting.