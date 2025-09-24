Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway

3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 3 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla on Wednesday. A search operation is underway now.

The encounter broke out between a joint team of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and Gumla Police & Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) Naxals in the forest area under Bishunpur PS limits in Gumla earlier this morning, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Can Play A Very Important Role': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Hails India's Role In Ending Ongoing Wars
'Can Play A Very Important Role': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Hails India's Role In Ending Ongoing Wars
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget