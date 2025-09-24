Explorer
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
At least 3 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla on Wednesday. A search operation is underway now.
The encounter broke out between a joint team of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and Gumla Police & Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) Naxals in the forest area under Bishunpur PS limits in Gumla earlier this morning, news agency ANI reported.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Opinion
