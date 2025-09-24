3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway

At least 3 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla on Wednesday. A search operation is underway now.

The encounter broke out between a joint team of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and Gumla Police & Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) Naxals in the forest area under Bishunpur PS limits in Gumla earlier this morning, news agency ANI reported.