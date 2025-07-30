As Parliament reconvened on Wednesday for the Monsoon Session, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan delivered a speech in the Rajya Sabha, raising strong objections to the naming of ‘Operation Sindoor’—India’s military retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack.

‘Why Call It Sindoor? It Has Been Wiped Off’

Speaking during a debate on the government’s handling of the recent terror strike and its aftermath, Jaya Bachchan took exception to the symbolic use of the word ‘sindoor’ for the operation, referring to the grief of the widows left behind.

“Why call it ‘Sindoor’? The sindoor has been wiped off the foreheads of those whose husbands were killed,” she said, addressing the emotional devastation of the families affected. “I want to congratulate you for having such writers who give grand names like these—but why this name?”

Watch: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "...I must congratulate you (Ruling Party) , for appointing such writers who give such grand names. But why did you name it 'Sindoor'? The sindoor has been wiped off the foreheads of women whose husbands were killed..."



(Video… pic.twitter.com/U9vFUJ6MA4 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2025

Jaya Bachchan questioned the promises made after the abrogation of Article 370, saying, “Those pilgrims went because of the belief you instilled post-370 abrogation. You had said terrorism will be finished. What happened? They went to Kashmir, thinking it was heaven. What did they get in return?”

The veteran MP expressed disbelief at the scale of the attack, comparing it to scenes out of fiction. “I would like to pay my condolences to the family of all the people who were killed and pay tribute to the people who were hurt. It looks like fiction to me. You can read it in books, see it on screen—how people came and killed so many, and nothing happened. It’s really unreal.”

She added that the recent developments in the country appear limited to a political tug-of-war between the Congress and BJP. “It feels like everything that has happened in this country in the last 100 days, happened only between these two (parties). When you target the opposition, at least look at our faces.”

In a direct appeal to the government, Bachchan criticised the alleged lack of accountability and humility in response to the attack. “You have destroyed the faith and trust of people you promised. Those families will never forgive you. Did you apologise to them? Did you say—‘we made a mistake, forgive us, it was our duty to protect you and we failed’?”

She went on to emphasise, “Humility in power is very important. Be humble. Be kind. Be protective of the people who gave you this position, who gave you this authority, with the hope that you would protect them. Say sorry, please say sorry.”

‘Guns and Ammunition Won’t Do Everything’: Jaya Bachchan

Targeting the Defence Ministry, Bachchan questioned the efficacy of military power in the absence of basic compassion. “Our Defence Minister loudly says we are self-reliant. What’s the use if you couldn’t save 25–26 people? Basic humanity should exist. Guns and ammunition won’t do everything.”

Referring to remarks made by TMC MP Derek O’Brien the previous day, she noted, “Derek said a good thing yesterday—‘The weaker the argument, the louder the body language.’”

Jaishankar Clarifies No Trump-Modi Calls, Reiterates No Mediation

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking in the same Rajya Sabha debate, dismissed reports of any phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16.

“I want to tell them to listen carefully: from April 22 to June 16, not a single phone call took place between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi,” Jaishankar clarified.

Reaffirming India’s position on bilateralism in India-Pakistan matters, he said, “When Operation Sindoor commenced, several countries reached out to us. We made it clear we were not open to any mediation. Any request to stop the fighting must come formally from Pakistan through the DGMO.”

He also criticised the Congress, stating they were “uncomfortable with history,” while defending the Centre’s move to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam attack.