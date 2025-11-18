Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'No Whitewashing, No Justification': Jaishankar’s Stern Warning On Terror At SCO Summit

In Moscow, India's Jaishankar urged SCO members to reaffirm their commitment to fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism, the "three evils" the bloc was founded to counter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Moscow, urged member nations to reaffirm the bloc’s founding purpose of countering the “three evils” — terrorism, separatism and extremism. He warned that these threats have only intensified over the years and called for an uncompromising, united global stance.

“We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed,” he said. “It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism, and we will exercise it.”

His remarks came against the backdrop of India transferring the Red Fort car blast investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a move widely seen as signalling a strong, centralised response to recent security threats.

During his intervention at the SCO session, Jaishankar stressed the need for collective vigilance and unwavering commitment to combating terror networks. He reiterated that global cooperation is essential and that member states must neither overlook nor rationalise acts of terror.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Moscow INDIA JAISHANKAR
