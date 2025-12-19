Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIs PM Modi Wearing An Earring? Here’s What It’s Actually Used For

Is PM Modi Wearing An Earring? Here’s What It’s Actually Used For

The shiny object spotted on PM Modi’s ear during his Oman visit wasn’t fashion but a real-time translation device used in diplomacy to instantly understand Arabic conversations.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Oman grabbed a lot of attention. He was received by Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs and welcomed in a grand way. The welcome included a traditional dance and a guard of honour. While the ceremony itself was impressive, people on social media started talking about something else. Many noticed a small, shiny earring-like object on PM Modi’s left ear. This quickly led to curiosity and questions online. Was this a new fashion statement by the Prime Minister, or something else?

PM Modi's Oman Visit Sparks Curiosity Over Earring

PM Modi is known for his sharp dressing sense. Over the years, his crisp suits, bright colours, and well-fitted outfits have always been noticed. Many still remember the bandhgala suit that had his name embroidered on it, which became a big talking point. So when people saw something unusual on his ear during the Oman visit, it naturally caught attention.

However, the object was not a fashion accessory. A closer look showed that it was actually a real-time translation device. These devices are commonly used during important diplomatic meetings. They help leaders understand conversations instantly when different languages are involved.

PM Modi was wearing the device while meeting Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, at the airport. Since Arabic is the official language of Oman, the device helped ensure smooth and clear communication during the interaction.

PM Modi's Oman Visit Strengthens India-Oman Relations

The Prime Minister’s visit to Oman was an important step in strengthening ties between the two countries. During the visit, PM Modi signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Oman. This agreement will give duty-free access to nearly 98% of India’s exports to Oman.

At the same time, India will reduce tariffs on products coming from Oman. These include items such as dates and marbles. The agreement is expected to benefit trade between the nations.

Before returning to India, PM Modi was honoured with the Order of Oman. This is the Gulf nation’s civilian honour. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik presented the award to him for his exceptional contribution to strengthening India-Oman relations.

PM Modi later shared that the honour reflects the affection and trust between the people of India and Oman.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Technology INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
Bangladesh Protests Erupt After Sharif Osman Hadi’s Death; Watch Latest Visuals
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget