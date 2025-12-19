Is PM Modi Wearing An Earring? Here’s What It’s Actually Used For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Oman grabbed a lot of attention. He was received by Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs and welcomed in a grand way. The welcome included a traditional dance and a guard of honour. While the ceremony itself was impressive, people on social media started talking about something else. Many noticed a small, shiny earring-like object on PM Modi’s left ear. This quickly led to curiosity and questions online. Was this a new fashion statement by the Prime Minister, or something else?

PM Modi's Oman Visit Sparks Curiosity Over Earring

PM Modi is known for his sharp dressing sense. Over the years, his crisp suits, bright colours, and well-fitted outfits have always been noticed. Many still remember the bandhgala suit that had his name embroidered on it, which became a big talking point. So when people saw something unusual on his ear during the Oman visit, it naturally caught attention.

Landed in Muscat, Oman. This is a land of enduring friendship and deep historical connections with India. This visit offers an opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration and add fresh momentum to our partnership. pic.twitter.com/RKZ5d8M1Jf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2025

However, the object was not a fashion accessory. A closer look showed that it was actually a real-time translation device. These devices are commonly used during important diplomatic meetings. They help leaders understand conversations instantly when different languages are involved.

PM Modi was wearing the device while meeting Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, at the airport. Since Arabic is the official language of Oman, the device helped ensure smooth and clear communication during the interaction.

PM Modi's Oman Visit Strengthens India-Oman Relations

The Prime Minister’s visit to Oman was an important step in strengthening ties between the two countries. During the visit, PM Modi signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Oman. This agreement will give duty-free access to nearly 98% of India’s exports to Oman.

At the same time, India will reduce tariffs on products coming from Oman. These include items such as dates and marbles. The agreement is expected to benefit trade between the nations.

Before returning to India, PM Modi was honoured with the Order of Oman. This is the Gulf nation’s civilian honour. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik presented the award to him for his exceptional contribution to strengthening India-Oman relations.

PM Modi later shared that the honour reflects the affection and trust between the people of India and Oman.