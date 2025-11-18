Iran Ends Visa-Free Entry For Indians; MEA Issues Advisory

Iran has announced that it will discontinue its one-way visa-free entry for Indian citizens starting November 22, requiring all travellers, including those transiting through Iranian airports, to obtain a visa beforehand. The change, according to Tehran, is aimed at preventing misuse of the facility by criminal networks.

In its advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders with effect from 22 November 2025. This step has been taken to curb further misuse of the system by criminal elements. From this date, Indian citizens must secure a visa to enter or transit through Iran.”

India Issues Advisory

The MEA cautioned Indians against falling prey to illegal agents claiming to offer visa-free entry or onward travel opportunities via Iran.

The advisory highlighted a rise in cases where Indians were lured with fake job offers or false promises of onward travel, taking advantage of the visa waiver. “On arrival, many were kidnapped for ransom,” the MEA noted, urging extreme vigilance.

Under the revised rules, Indian travellers must obtain an Iranian visa before boarding their flights, and airlines have been instructed to verify passengers’ visa status. Even those merely transiting Iran en route to Central Asian countries will now need a valid visa.

This marks a significant shift from Iran’s earlier policy, which allowed Indians visa-free entry under certain criteria to boost tourism and strengthen ties with India and Central Asian nations.

India and Iran traditionally share strong diplomatic relations, and Iran’s rich cultural and historical attractions draw thousands of Indian visitors every year.