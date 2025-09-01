Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC In J&K's Poonch, Army On High Alert

The Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Troops guarding the border noticed a group of terrorists trying to enter into the country from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The movement was noticed near Dabbi village of Balakote area in the Mendhar Sector in the early hours of the day.

Heavy gunfire was exchanged between the two sides after Army noticed suspicious movement along the border. There was no immediate report of any casualty on either side.

In a post on X, Army's White Knight Corps said: "At about 0530 hours today, troops of White Knight Corps in the general area of Balakot detected suspicious movement near the LoC. Fire was immediately opened by alert troops, preventing the infiltration attempt. Own troops have been repositioned and re-oriented to ensure foolproof domination of the area using all available means. Troops are maintaining high alert in their respective areas."

The whole area has been cordoned off after the incident and a massive search operation is underway.