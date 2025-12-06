Govt Warns Of Strict Action Against IndiGo; Directs To Process Refunds: Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A crucial meeting between IndiGo and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday stretched for more than an hour, after which the government issued a strong warning of possible strict action against the airline, sources said. The ministry is understood to have found clear lapses in IndiGo’s compliance with Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

According to sources, the violations were linked to crew duty hours and rostering norms, prompting the government to adopt a tough stance on the airline’s functioning as disruptions continue to cripple operations across the country.

Direction On Baggage, Refunds

The airline has been directed to ensure that all pending baggage is delivered to passengers within two days. IndiGo has also been instructed not to levy any fees for ticket changes. In addition, the ministry has ordered that all pending refunds must be processed by 8 pm on Tuesday.

The government has further decided to conduct a review of IndiGo’s operations every two weeks, with particular focus on its recruitment and staffing positions. The move signals heightened regulatory scrutiny as aviation authorities tighten oversight amid rising operational failures.

Senior IndiGo officials were summoned by the civil aviation ministry after the airline was hit by a severe flight schedule crisis this week, triggering mass cancellations and leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. The Prime Minister’s Office has also been informed about the situation, sources said.

Fare Caps Imposed as Cancellations Enter Fifth Day

Earlier in the day, the government stepped in to cap airfares following a sharp spike in ticket prices caused by the ongoing disruptions. The ministry fixed fare limits ranging between ₹7,500 and ₹18,000, depending on the distance of the sector. The caps, excluding applicable charges, do not apply to business class and UDAN flights.

Under the revised limits, fares for flights up to 500 kilometres have been capped at ₹7,500, while tickets for sectors between 500 and 1,000 kilometres cannot exceed ₹12,000. However, the two-page order did not clarify whether the caps apply only to economy class or also to premium economy tickets.

For at least five consecutive days, IndiGo’s flight operations have remained severely affected, with widespread cancellations and delays causing major inconvenience to passengers. In several cases, baggage has also been misplaced. On Saturday alone, over 400 flights were cancelled, while the number of cancellations crossed 1,000 on Friday.

In its directive, the ministry said disruptions in the operations of one scheduled airline had resulted in capacity constraints and an “unreasonable surge” in fares across multiple routes. It added that the fare limits would apply to all forms of bookings, whether through airline websites or online travel platforms.

The civil aviation ministry said it would continue to closely monitor fare levels using real-time data in coordination with airlines and travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms would invite immediate corrective action in the larger public interest. Airlines have also been advised to avoid steep or unusual upward fare revisions on routes affected by the cancellations.