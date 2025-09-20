Railway travelers are in for a refreshing surprise. Following a recent GST reduction, Indian Railways (IR) has announced a cut in the prices of its popular bottled water brand, Rail Neer, along with other selected packaged water sold on trains and at railway stations.

In an official notice dated September 20, 2025, the Railway Board instructed all General Managers and the Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC that the maximum retail price (MRP) of Rail Neer would drop from ₹15 to ₹14 per litre and from ₹10 to ₹9 for the 500 ml bottle. The price adjustment applies not only to Rail Neer but also to other IRCTC- and Railways-approved bottled water brands sold across railway premises and onboard trains.

“This decision ensures that passengers feel the direct benefit of the GST reduction,” the notice stated. The new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, marking Indian Railways’ commitment to pass tax savings straight to consumers without delay.

Rail Neer: Flagship Product Of IRCTC

Launched in 2003, Rail Neer is a flagship product of IRCTC, designed to enhance passenger amenities and guarantee safe drinking water during train journeys. The first production plant was set up in Nangloi, West Delhi, specifically to supply premium trains like the Rajdhani and Shatabdi, serving passengers traveling from New Delhi and Nizamuddin stations.

Over the years, Rail Neer has become synonymous with reliable, hygienic drinking water on trains, and now, with the latest price reduction, it is more accessible than ever.

The Railway Board’s Commercial Circular No. 18 of 2025 confirms the new pricing structure and urges all Indian Railways departments and IRCTC outlets to implement the changes immediately.

With travel costs steadily rising, even a modest reduction in everyday items like bottled water can make a noticeable difference for passengers. The Rail Neer price cut is a small but meaningful step in easing the travel experience for millions across India.