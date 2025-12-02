Indian Army Successfully Executes Precision Launch Of Long-Range BrahMos Missile

The Indian Army on Monday successfully executed a combat launch of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile from a test range in the Bay of Bengal. This carefully coordinated operation involved a BrahMos unit from the Southern Command working in tandem with elements of the Tri-Services Andaman & Nicobar Command.

Equipped with advanced guidance and control technologies, the missile demonstrated exceptional high-speed stability and pinpoint terminal accuracy by striking a designated target precisely.

The mission fulfilled all operational goals under simulated battle conditions, showcasing the Indian Army’s BrahMos units’ readiness for real-time, precision strike missions that can effectively respond to evolving battlefield threats.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, praised the successful launch, highlighting it as a significant achievement.

This milestone underscores the Army’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its long-range precision strike capabilities and enhancing deterrence. The launch reaffirmed the BrahMos missile’s accuracy, reliability, and operational effectiveness, which are testaments to India’s growing strategic and technological expertise.

The accomplishment als reflects India’s dedication to self-reliance through the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, signalling steady advancements in the country’s indigenous defence technologies.