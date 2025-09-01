Amid Strained Ties, India-US Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' In Alaska Till Sep 14

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAmid Strained Ties, India-US Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' In Alaska Till Sep 14

The 'Yudh Abhyas 2025' joint military exercise between India and the US commenced in Alaska on September 1st. Indian and US troops will engage in tactical drills.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Military contingents from India and the US will engage in a spectrum of tactical drills, including the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems, as part of a bilateral exercise in Alaska, beginning September 1, officials said.

The 14-day 'India-US Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025' is set to take place amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington over US President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff.

The drills, which will also involve heliborne operations, will be held from September 1-14.

The Indian contingent, comprising personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, will train alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment 'Bobcats' of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

"Over two weeks, the troops will rehearse a spectrum of tactical drills including heliborne operations, employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid and the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems," it said.

The Indian Army contingent has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska in the US to participate in the 21st edition of the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'.

Subject matter experts from both the armies will conduct working groups on critical domains such as UAS (unmanned aerial system) and counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications and logistics, it said.

The exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from "live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges," the ministry said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
US India US Ties India US Relations INDIA US Tariffs Trump Tariffs India-US Military Exercise
