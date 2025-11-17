India Sets Up Control Room, Issues Helplines After Saudi Bus Crash Leaves 42 Dead

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Sets Up Control Room, Issues Helplines After Saudi Bus Crash Leaves 42 Dead

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry and other local authorities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian government has issued emergency helpline numbers after a devastating bus accident near Medina in Saudi Arabia reportedly claimed the lives of 42 passengers.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room to assist families. The helpline numbers shared are: 8002440003 (toll free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).

In an official statement, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah said, "In light of a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims, near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators. A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites".

Indian Pilgrims Killed In Accident Near Medina

The accident took place around 1:30 am IST on Monday when a bus travelling from Mecca to Medina crashed into a diesel tanker. A large number of those feared dead are believed to be from Hyderabad, including 20 women and 11 children. Most passengers were reportedly asleep when the collision occurred. Local residents rushed to support rescue operations, while Saudi authorities are yet to release an official casualty figure.

In the wake of the incident, the Telangana government has also opened a control room at the state Secretariat to assist affected families.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
