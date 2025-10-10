In a landmark diplomatic engagement, Afghanistan’s Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, the first such high-level dialogue between India and the Taliban regime since it seized power in 2021.

A Message Of Assurance From Kabul

During the talks, Muttaqi reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to ensuring its soil is not used to threaten any other nation. "Afghanistan will not allow any group to use its territory against another country," he said, underscoring the Taliban’s intent to project a stance of regional responsibility.

Expressing gratitude for India’s timely support during recent crises, Muttaqi noted, "In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. We want relations built on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people ties."

He added that Kabul was ready to establish a consultative mechanism to deepen bilateral cooperation. "I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should enhance their engagements and exchanges," he remarked.

India To Reopen Embassy In Kabul

In a major announcement during the meeting, S. Jaishankar revealed that India will reopen its embassy in Kabul, which had been shut down four years ago following the Taliban’s return to power. The move marks a significant step in restoring formal diplomatic links with Afghanistan’s current administration.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan," Jaishankar emphasized in his remarks. "Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development as well as regional stability and resilience."

While Jaishankar did not specify a timeline for the reopening, he confirmed that India’s existing technical mission in Kabul would be upgraded to a full-fledged embassy.

India had closed its mission in 2021 after the Taliban’s takeover but later reopened a smaller presence to facilitate humanitarian aid, medical assistance, and trade operations.

A Step Toward Renewed Engagement

Muttaqi’s visit comes on the heels of his participation in a multilateral meeting on Afghanistan held in Russia earlier this week, attended by officials from China, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian nations. His six-day trip to India follows months of quiet diplomatic exchanges between the two sides.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri previously met Muttaqi in Dubai in January, followed by phone conversations between the Afghan minister and Jaishankar. In April, India’s special envoy to Afghanistan also traveled to Kabul to discuss trade and political cooperation.

India’s Strategic Balancing Act

Muttaqi’s presence in Delhi, made possible through a temporary UN travel exemption despite ongoing sanctions, highlights both sides’ growing interest in re-establishing ties. For the Taliban, it signals a push for international legitimacy; for India, it represents a calculated move to retain strategic influence in a region where Pakistan and China have already increased their foothold.

Welcoming the Afghan foreign minister on social media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues."