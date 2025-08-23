Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'You Don't Like It, Don't Buy It': Jaishaknar Slams US Officials For Criticising India Over Russian Oil Trade

'You Don't Like It, Don't Buy It': Jaishaknar Slams US Officials For Criticising India Over Russian Oil Trade

He defended India's trade ties with Russia, highlighting his latest visit to Moscow and meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the US officials on Saturday who have been criticising India for buying oil from Russia amid the Ukraine war. 

Jaishankar said that the allegations of profiteering from the trade are "funny", adding that the US also buys oil from Russia. 

"It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business," said the Union Minister at an event in Delhi. 

"If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it," he said during The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025. 

US President Donald Trump and his administration have been critical of India for buying oil from Russia. Trump had announced additional tariffs of 25 per cent along with import tariffs on India in an attempt to discourage New Delhi from buying oil from Moscow. 

This week, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro launched a sharp attack on India and accused New Delhi of acting as a “laundromat for the Kremlin.” 

His comments come just days after he labelled India the “Maharaja of tariffs” while defending US President Donald Trump’s decision to double duties on Indian imports.

Speaking about his visit to Russia last week, where he met President Vladimir Putin, Jaishankar said, "We have a practice of annual summits with the Russians. We are planning one at the end of the year. It's an annual exercise. That's how the relationship grows. A lot of it was devoted to what's happening in our relationship, where we are going, what we will do, things like that." 

"There were some good developments. Our trade has grown a bit. We would like to grow it further. There's been some mobility of people. We would like to see that increase. We want more market access in Russia, things like that...," he added. 

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar US RUSSIA Oil Trade
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
Entertainment
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
Cities
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Donald Trump Appoints Sergio Gor as Next U.S. Ambassador to India | ABP NEWS
Maharashtra News: Clash Between Two Groups in Kolhapur Leads to Stone Pelting, Several Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts at Auto Parts Factory in Louisiana, No Casualties Reported | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget