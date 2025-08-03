India ‘Reviewing Bilateral Ties’ With US Amid Tariff Row? Centre Debunks Reports

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia ‘Reviewing Bilateral Ties’ With US Amid Tariff Row? Centre Debunks Reports

India's Ministry of External Affairs refuted social media reports claiming a review of US goods exemptions and bilateral agreements due to tariff disputes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 10:28 PM (IST)

The Ministry of External Affairs has debunked certain fake reports circulating on social media amid the tariff row between India and the United States. The fact-check unit of the ministry has dismissed the reports that India is reviewing US goods exempted from tariffs as it works towards a response to the 25 percent tariff by the US President Donald Trump-led administration.

In a post on X, the ministry also dismissed a report that claimed that India is reviewing its bilateral agreements with the United States and considering suspending them “if hostile economic policies continue.”

A source, according to the Hindustan Times, said that both the nations are "intensely engaged in efforts" to establish a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

“We are engaged through virtual mode as of date and likely to iron out remaining differences when the American negotiating team visits India for the sixth physical round this month,” reports HT, quoting a source.

After several rounds of negotiations between India and the United States, President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on New Delhi. On August 24, a delegation from the United States is expected to land in New Delhi to participate in the sixth round of talks.

The tariff that came into effect on August 1 comes with a penalty due to the oil and military purchases of India from Russia. 

'Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," he wrote on Truth Social.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tarrif Row Us India Tarrif News
