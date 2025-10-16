Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Falls In Global Passport Index: Check 10 Countries That Hold Strongest Passports

Notably, the United States has dropped to 12th place, its first time outside the top 10, sharing the spot with Malaysia (180 countries).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India has slipped five spots to 85th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 57 countries. Last year, India ranked 80th with visa-free travel to 62 destinations.

Singapore continues to top the global list, providing its citizens with visa-free access to 193 countries. South Korea ranks second with 190 destinations, followed by Japan in third place with access to 189 countries.

Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland share the fourth position with 188 visa-free destinations, while Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands hold the fifth rank with access to 187 countries.

At sixth are Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, each allowing visa-free entry to 186 countries. Australia, Czechia, Malta and Poland share the seventh rank with 185 countries.

The eighth rank is shared by Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the UAE and the UK (184 countries), while Canada takes the ninth spot with 183 destinations. Latvia and Liechtenstein complete the top 10, with visa-free access to 182 countries.

US's Rank Drops To 12th Place

Notably, the United States has dropped to 12th place, its first time outside the top 10, sharing the spot with Malaysia (180 countries).

In comparison, India shares the 85th rank with Mauritania. Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to destinations including Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, Kenya, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Malaysia, Maldives, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

In South Asia, Pakistan ranks 103rd with access to 31 countries, Bangladesh at 100th (38 countries), Nepal at 101st (36 countries) and Bhutan at 92nd (50 countries). Sri Lanka stands 98th, offering 41 visa-free destinations.

At the bottom of the index, Afghanistan remains the world’s weakest passport with visa-free access to just 24 countries, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29).

The Henley Passport Index, developed by Henley & Partners, ranks global passports by the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index, first launched in 2005, is updated quarterly using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
