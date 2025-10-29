3 'COVID Positive' Monkeys Missing After Truck Crash In US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Three monkeys remain unaccounted for after a truck transporting research animals from Tulane University overturned on Interstate 59, north of Heidelberg, on Tuesday afternoon.

Revised Count Confirms More Monkeys Missing

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday evening that the number of missing monkeys had increased from one to three. Tulane officials, after gaining access to the wrecked vehicle, conducted a fresh count that revealed the updated figure. University staff reached the scene earlier than anticipated and are assisting in the search operation.

Public Warning Issued

Authorities cautioned residents that the monkeys have “several conditions” and may pose risks to humans. Locals have been urged not to approach the animals and to contact law enforcement immediately if spotted.

“We are doing our best to update the public, but we are still in the midst of gathering all pertinent information,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We will continue to release updates as we get more information.”

Rescue Efforts Underway

Out of the 21 monkeys being transported, six initially escaped following the crash. Three have since been recovered, while the remaining three are still missing. Search operations are ongoing in nearby wooded areas.

Health Concerns Clarified

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office had initially reported that the monkeys carried hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID. However, Tulane University later clarified that the animals were not diseased or infectious, dispelling public concerns.

Animal rights group PETA criticised the use of animals for research following the crash, calling it an example of the dangers inherent in what it described as the “greedy monkey experimentation industry.”