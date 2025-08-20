Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndependence Day Mix-Up: CPM Branch In Kochi Hoists Congress Flag Instead Of Tricolour

Independence Day Mix-Up: CPM Branch In Kochi Hoists Congress Flag Instead Of Tricolour

During Independence Day celebrations in Eloor, a CPI(M) branch committee mistakenly hoisted a Congress party flag instead of the national flag.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi, Aug 20 (PTI) In an embarrassing mix-up, a CPI(M) branch committee in Eloor here has hoisted the Congress party's flag instead of the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations. According to party sources, the incident occurred after an elderly local leader, who also serves as an office-bearer of the Left party's Senior Citizens' Forum, mistakenly took the Congress flag for the tricolour.

Several local leaders and members attended the function, a party leader said here on Wednesday, confirming the embarassing incident.

It was only after the hoisting that a participant pointed out the error, another leader said.

"The flag of the Congress party remained hoisted for hardly 10 minutes," he said, adding that it was immediately taken down.

However, photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

A senior CPI(M) district leader said he verified the incident and found it to be a genuine mistake.

"The leader concerned admitted that he had kept several party flags with him and accidentally mistook the Congress flag for the national flag. Considering his age and the circumstances, the party has decided not to take disciplinary action," the leader added. PTI TBA KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Kochi Kerala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Tabled: Push For Esports, Crackdown On Money Games
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Tabled: Push For Esports, Crackdown On Money Games
Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Entertainment
Vlogger Shows Waterlogged Homes Of Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji In Mumbai Rains
Vlogger Shows Waterlogged Homes Of Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani In Mumbai Rains
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget