Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTrees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides

Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides

The Supreme Court, alarmed by videos of timber logs in rivers, suspects illegal tree felling. Notices were issued to central ministries, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and J&K governments.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 4, raised an alarm over rampant illegal tree felling in the Himalayan region after videos showed timber logs being swept away by floodwaters in Himachal Pradesh. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran described the situation as a matter of grave concern.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From the media reports, it is noticed that in the flood, a huge amount of wood was flowing along. Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees. Thus, issue notice to respondents. Returnable in two weeks. Liberty to serve central agencies. NHAI is a party," the court said,” the bench observed while hearing a Public Interest Litigation on environmental degradation in the Himalayas.

Multiple videos of logs floating on river downstream have gone viral, sparking claims of timber mafia at work.

The video below shows logs floating down the Chamba.


The court has issued notices to the Union government, specifically the Ministries of Environment and Jal Shakti, along with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

After dictating the order, CJI Gavai made a pointed remark to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, underscoring the seriousness of the matter. “It is a serious issue. In media, we have seen that a large number of wooden logs are flowing around in Himachal and Uttarakhand. Illegal tree felling is going on,” he was quoted as saying by legal news website Live Law.

Responding to this, Mehta assured the bench that he would immediately speak to the Environment Ministry Secretary and direct communication with the Chief Secretaries of the concerned states.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel highlighted another pressing concern — the safety risks posed by tunnels in the region. He pointed out that there are fourteen tunnels between Chandigarh and Manali which turn into near "death traps" during heavy rains and landslides, citing an incident where around 300 people were left stranded inside one such tunnel.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
India
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Cities
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
Advertisement

Videos

Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Breaking News: Massive Sinkhole On National Highway 44 Sparks Traffic Chaos In Delhi Amid Heavy Rain
Breaking News: GST Simplified: Major Restructuring Brings Relief for Middle Class | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: PM Modi’s Mother Remark Sparks Outrage: BJP vs RJD Turns Personal | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget