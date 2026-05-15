IIT Delhi to support digital monitoring, source segregation in MCD waste plan

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is considering a solid waste management plan in collaboration with IIT-Delhi to align the city's waste handling systems with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Under the proposed plan, the focus would be on source segregation, decentralised processing and digital monitoring of waste movement across the capital.

According to a proposal prepared by the Centre for Rural Development and Technology (CRDT), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), the city generates nearly 11,862 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day within MCD limits, of which 7,641 tonnes, or 64.41 per cent, is processed while the remainder is dumped at landfills.

The estimated project cost has been pegged at Rs 1.94 crores.

The proposal noted that Delhi's total waste processing capacity stands at 8,173 tonnes per day, leaving a significant gap between waste generation and treatment capacity.

The document said the plan seeks to shift Delhi from a "collection-centric" model to a "circular economy" model, in view of the new rules that mandate four-stream segregation of waste at source -- wet, dry, sanitary and special care waste -- and place extended responsibility on bulk waste generators to process waste on-site or purchase compliance certificates.

The proposal identified several challenges in Delhi's waste management chain, including limited segregation at source, inadequate tracking of waste movement, insufficient decentralised processing options and the lack of a structured system for handling sanitary and special care waste.

It also flagged concerns over the unorganised nature of waste collectors and rag pickers, many of whom remain outside social security coverage and are exposed to occupational hazards.

As part of the proposed strategy, IIT-D has offered to act as a knowledge partner to the civic body and support the preparation of city-level and ward-level waste management plans. This would include GIS-based mapping of waste generation hotspots, assessment of existing infrastructure, technology mapping, design of implementation frameworks and development of digital systems for real-time monitoring and accountability.

The plan also proposes integration of informal waste workers through digital registration, training and social security linkages, besides public awareness campaigns involving resident welfare associations, schools, colleges and bulk waste generators to promote segregation and recycling practices.

Under the proposal, IIT-D would also help formulate standard operating procedures for third-party audits of bulk waste generators, develop an architecture for a digital reporting portal and create a methodology for a credit trading system linked to waste compliance.

The project has been proposed for an initial six-month period, with continued monitoring and supervision extending up to 12 months for long-term sustainability. PTI VBH APL

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