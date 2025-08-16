The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday launched simultaneous searches at multiple premises linked to Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. Teams of officials reached the minister’s residence on Greenways Road in Chennai, his MLA guest house at Thiruvallikeni and several other locations in Madurai and Dindigul. Searches were also carried out at the homes of his daughter Indirani and his son, Palani MLA IP Senthil Kumar, in Dindigul.

Raids At Minister I Periyasamy's Residence

The operation sparked tension near Periyasamy’s Chennai residence, where a group of people initially tried to block ED personnel from entering. Heavy police and CRPF deployment was later brought in to secure the area.

#WATCH | Enforcement Directorate conducts raid at the residence of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy in Govindapuram, Durairaj Nagar, Dindigul. Armed CRPF personnel have been deployed for security.



ED also conducted raids at the residence of his daughter… pic.twitter.com/RBscmwJx2b — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

According to reports, investigators are examining property records and financial documents as part of the searches. The raids are understood to be linked to alleged irregularities in financial transactions, with officials suspecting large-scale laundering activities.

This development comes against the backdrop of a series of central agency actions in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this year, the ED investigated alleged corruption in TASMAC involving inflated liquor procurement costs amounting to around Rs 1,000 crore, as reported by IANS. That probe was halted by the Supreme Court in May, which criticised the agency for exceeding its jurisdiction.

In another recent case, ED searches in connection with former environment official S Pandian unearthed large stashes of cash, gold and property deeds, highlighting the magnitude of corruption inquiries in the state.

The DMK, which leads the state government, has repeatedly accused central agencies of being used to politically target its leaders. The Opposition, however, maintains that such raids are essential to uncover corruption in public life.

The searches at Minister Periyasamy’s premises are still in progress, and further details are awaited.

