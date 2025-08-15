Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNagaland Governor And Tamil Nadu BJP Veteran La Ganesan Passes Away In Chennai

Nagaland Governor And Tamil Nadu BJP Veteran La Ganesan Passes Away In Chennai

A long-time RSS member, he significantly contributed to the BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu, served in the Rajya Sabha, and held governorships in Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nagaland Governor and veteran BJP leader La Ganesan died on Friday evening at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 80.

Ganesan had been hospitalised since August 8 after reportedly sustaining a head injury at his T Nagar residence. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, in an unconscious state and later underwent surgery. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence for political leaders, colleagues, and the public to pay their respects.

Born on February 16, 1945, in Thanjavur, Ganesan was drawn early to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), following in the footsteps of his father and brothers. In 1970, he became a full-time Pracharak, serving the Sangh for about two decades in various capacities across Nagercoil, Madurai, and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Ganesan joined the BJP in 1991 as the organising secretary of the state unit, playing a pivotal role in shaping the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu. A decade later, he was appointed BJP national secretary and went on to serve as one of the party’s national vice presidents. From 2006 to 2009, he led the Tamil Nadu BJP as its president.

Alongside his political work, Ganesan headed Portramarai, a literary and cultural organisation, for nearly 20 years, hosting talks by prominent figures on literature and culture.

In 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. He later served as Governor of Manipur (2021–2023) and briefly as Governor of West Bengal (July–November 2022). Since February 2023, he has been the 21st Governor of Nagaland.

Known for his cordial relations across party lines, Ganesan maintained friendships with leaders from both Dravidian parties. His literary interests brought him close to the late DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
5 Dead In Dargah Wall Collapse Near Humayun's Tomb In Delhi
5 Dead In Dargah Wall Collapse Near Humayun's Tomb In Delhi
Business
GST Rate Shake-Up: 2 Main Slabs, Cheaper Household Essentials, And 40% Levy On Tobacco, Here's What To Expect
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Lifestyle
Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type
Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget