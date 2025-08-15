Nagaland Governor And Tamil Nadu BJP Veteran La Ganesan Passes Away In Chennai

Nagaland Governor and veteran BJP leader La Ganesan died on Friday evening at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 80.

Ganesan had been hospitalised since August 8 after reportedly sustaining a head injury at his T Nagar residence. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, in an unconscious state and later underwent surgery. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence for political leaders, colleagues, and the public to pay their respects.

Born on February 16, 1945, in Thanjavur, Ganesan was drawn early to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), following in the footsteps of his father and brothers. In 1970, he became a full-time Pracharak, serving the Sangh for about two decades in various capacities across Nagercoil, Madurai, and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Ganesan joined the BJP in 1991 as the organising secretary of the state unit, playing a pivotal role in shaping the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu. A decade later, he was appointed BJP national secretary and went on to serve as one of the party’s national vice presidents. From 2006 to 2009, he led the Tamil Nadu BJP as its president.

Alongside his political work, Ganesan headed Portramarai, a literary and cultural organisation, for nearly 20 years, hosting talks by prominent figures on literature and culture.

In 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. He later served as Governor of Manipur (2021–2023) and briefly as Governor of West Bengal (July–November 2022). Since February 2023, he has been the 21st Governor of Nagaland.

Known for his cordial relations across party lines, Ganesan maintained friendships with leaders from both Dravidian parties. His literary interests brought him close to the late DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi.